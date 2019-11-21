UrduPoint.com
SBWC Launches New Campaign To Unlock Women’s Entrepreneurship Potential

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 05:30 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2019) On Women's Entrepreneurship Day, observed on 19th November annually, the Sharjah Business Women Council, SBWC, an affiliate of the NAMA Women Advancement Establishment, NAMA, launched an awareness campaign to introduce businesswomen and entrepreneurs who want to advance their projects, to the related services and offerings of the SBWC.

The campaign, titled "SBWC Tours", also sought to connect with businesswomen from local communities who have started their businesses in Sharjah.

The SBWC’s campaign is aimed at attracting new members interested in venturing into the business world by highlighting the goals and duties of the SBWC, and its role in supporting business entrepreneurs through a series of workshops and opportunities for participation in exhibitions, forums and trade missions outside the country.

During its first tour, "SBWC Tours" targeted three areas in Sharjah, learned first-hand the needs and challenges facing businesswomen, and the kind of support they require. The council later shared inspiring success stories of members whose business projects have helped the development journey of Sharjah and the UAE.

Mariam Bin Al Shaikh, Membership Manager of SBWC, said the campaign helps fulfil the council’s goals in supporting businesswomen and providing aspiring entrepreneurs with the guidance needed to venture into the business world.

She added that the campaign will enable the SBWC to gain a better insight into the needs of the young generation keen on embarking on an entrepreneurial journey, and by offering effective support, it would draw them to becoming its members.

Since its inception in 2002, the SBWC has dedicated its efforts to promote a culture of sustainable female entrepreneurship in Sharjah.

The SBWC’s holistic approach to supporting female-owned and led businesses includes assisting businesswomen in the process of setting up their businesses in Sharjah, forging partnerships with government and private organisations in the UAE and abroad, and offering them exposure at various local and international business, economic and professional events.

