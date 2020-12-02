UrduPoint.com
SBWC Launches ‘Women Of Sharjah’ Campaign To Mark UAE’s 49th National Day

Wed 02nd December 2020

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Dec, 2020) In celebration of the UAE’s 49th National Day on 2nd December, the Sharjah Business Women Council, SBWC, an affiliate of NAMA Women Advancement Establishment, NAMA, has launched the "Women of Sharjah" campaign to highlight the achievements of top female entrepreneurs in the emirate, and the contributions they have made to the development of the country.

The month-long campaign will highlight the accomplishments and progress of four motivated and resilient members of the SBWC, detailing their challenges, inspirations, and the lessons they imbibed while building their successful businesses. They are Aisha Al Souqi, Founder of Sweetopia; Fatema Showaiter, Founder of The Ark Coffee; Shaikha Mughawer, Founder of Tibru Wedding, and Shatha Allay Al Naqbi, Founder of Shatha Beauty Spa.

The four businesswomen will outline their vision for the future to encourage a rising generation of aspiring female business owners to play a strategic role in the social and economic development of the country and support them with key tools and resources to develop their business acumen.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Sheikha Hind bint Majid Al Qassimi, Chairperson of SBWC, said, "Our continuous efforts in supporting and encouraging women to capitalise on their capabilities and skills to realise their potential in the business realm, led to the launch of the campaign to mark the UAE’s 49th National Day.

The campaign, which reflects the vision and goals of SBWC will chronicle the professional journeys of the four entrepreneurs and highlight their approach to entrepreneurship and success. For their peers, these invaluable insights will steer them to drive efforts in launching their dream projects."

She added, "In each week of December, one SBWC member will offer illuminating glimpses of how to create viable and promising projects and grow them into successful ventures."

Since its inception in 2002, the SBWC has dedicated its efforts to fully integrate businesswomen in the economy and promote a culture of sustainable female entrepreneurship in the emirate.

The council’s holistic approach to supporting female-owned and led businesses includes assisting businesswomen in the process of setting up their businesses in Sharjah, forging partnerships with government and private organisations in the UAE and abroad, and offering various exposure opportunities to engage potential and established businesswomen in Sharjah.

