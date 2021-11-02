UrduPoint.com

SBWC Showcases Sharjah’s Vast Market Potential To Dutch, Brazilian Female Entrepreneurs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 07:15 PM

SBWC showcases Sharjah’s vast market potential to Dutch, Brazilian female entrepreneurs

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2021) Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC), an affiliate of NAMA Women Advancement Establishment (NAMA), recently hosted more than 30 delegates representing a diverse array of industries from the Netherlands and Brazil as part of its ‘Women Invest in Women’ networking series. The series aimed at forging closer ties, sharing knowledge, expanding business acumen, and exploring promising investment and business opportunities in the emirate of Sharjah.

The ‘Women Invest in Women’ networking series is part of SBWC’s international efforts aimed at enhancing cooperation by bringing women from all over the world to Sharjah to explore partnership and business opportunities in the emirate, and to also expand and grow in Sharjah, the UAE, and across the region. SBWC also sought to connect businesswomen from the UAE with their counterparts in the Netherlands and Brazil to enhance commercial ties between the two sides and to introduce the overseas delegates to the varied business services and incentives available to facilitate growth of both traditional and non-traditional businesses in the emirate.

Following the networking session, Sheikha Hind bint Majid Al Qasimi, SBWC Chairperson, said, "SBWC believes in the exponential power of female entrepreneurship and our members met with delegates from the Netherlands and Brazil in the spirit of friendship and collaboration to exchange knowledge and expertise to achieve lasting solutions that best support women in business. Women business owners bring new ideas and perspectives to the table, and their innovations in services and products have the potential to transform and redefine our collective futures."

She added, "SBWC was founded under the directives and guidance of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairperson of NAMA Women Advancement Establishment, to provide a strong platform for women to build effective partnerships in a multitude of sectors.

The ‘Women Invest in Women’ networking series reinforces our commitment to catalyse the growth of women-owned enterprises and leverage the power of collaborations to expand growth opportunities and unlock the potential of accessing new markets and verticals."

Carine de Meyere, Founder and President of Women of the World, an interactive platform for women from all walks of life, commended the Chairperson of SBWC for her exemplary leadership in organising the networking session to champion female economic empowerment. She said, "Our participation at the networking session is to connect female entrepreneurs in the West with their counterparts in the UAE and broaden the scope of both commercial and cultural cooperation. Women must take a leading role at the table and be part of key decision-making processes. I believe the UAE is a role model in empowering women to be equal partners in society."

Patricia Brazil, Serial Entrepreneur and Founder of Future Business, who led the all-women Future Business delegation to the UAE for the second time, thanked SBWC for the opportunity to forge ties amongst women business owners from various nations to foster and support entrepreneurial success. She said, "Our delegation comprises of women entrepreneurs from a cross-section of industries in the private sector, and hail from different parts of Brazil. SBWC's networking session was an incredible platform for our members to seek new opportunities in business and connect with the local entrepreneurs in Sharjah to explore new partnerships."

The networking session was held at The Chedi Al Bait in Sharjah in the presence of SBWC members with entrepreneurs, experts, and business leaders representing Women of the World from the Netherlands and Future Business, a Brazil-based organisation.

Related Topics

World Exchange Business UAE Sharjah Wife Hail Brazil Netherlands Women Market All From Best

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan choose to bat first a ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan choose to bat first against Namibia

11 minutes ago
 Tadweer treats over 1 million tonnes of waste in Q ..

Tadweer treats over 1 million tonnes of waste in Q3 2021

46 minutes ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei inaugurates ISARC 2021

Suhail Al Mazrouei inaugurates ISARC 2021

46 minutes ago
 SAPM expresses concerns over delay in start of can ..

SAPM expresses concerns over delay in start of cane crushing season in Sindh

6 minutes ago
 19 dead in suicide attack on Kabul military hospit ..

19 dead in suicide attack on Kabul military hospital

6 minutes ago
 Ammar Chowk underpass to be completed next month: ..

Ammar Chowk underpass to be completed next month: Chairman RDA

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.