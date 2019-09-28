UrduPoint.com
SCA Board Approves Roadmap For Financial Inclusion Strategy

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 09:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2019) The board of Directors of the Securities and Commodities Authority,SCA, has approved in its recent meeting in Dubai a roadmap for SCA's initiative on financial inclusion.

Financial inclusion is defined as the availability and equality of opportunities to access financial services.

Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of SCA's Board of Directors, said the financial inclusion strategy seeks to allow the largest possible number of individuals from all ages and social and cultural segments have access to useful and affordable financial products and services that meet their needs that are delivered in a responsible and sustainable way.

SCA Board last week reviewed a study on the global practices concerning the strategies of financial markets authorities with respect to financial inclusion and a proposed roadmap for implementation of financial inclusion strategy in financial markets in the UAE in coordination with a number of various authorities in the country.

