UrduPoint.com

SCA, CISI Collaborate To Enhance Qualification Regime In Capital Market Sector

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 05:45 PM

SCA, CISI collaborate to enhance qualification regime in capital market sector

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2021) The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) has renewed the agreement signed with the UK-based Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI), UK, on launching the revised UAE Financial Rules and Regulations exam and renewing the cooperation regarding specialised professional qualifications.

The SCA’s CEO, Dr. Maryam Buti Al Suwaidi, and CISI’s Chief Executive, Simon Culhane, signed the agreement.

The agreement confirms updating the SCA/CISI Rules and Regulations examination as part of the SCA’s revised licencing regime. It extends its coverage to a broader range of roles in the financial market.

After signing the agreement, Dr. Al Suwaidi stated, "This agreement assists in enhancing the existing framework of the services provided by SCA’s Professional Training and Examinations Centre (PTEC), aimed at training and qualifying professionals in the capital market sector and enhancing their knowledge in keeping pace with the developments and changes to the regulations and legislation in the sector."

She added, "The agreement also contributes to updating and development of the Continuous Professional Development Programme in accordance with the SCA’s objectives to train and qualify professionals, towards the fulfilment of the national agenda and the fourth principle among the UAE’s ten principles for the next fifty years, which emphasise the importance of developing the human capital and continuous skill-building."

Simon Culhane, Chartered FCSI and CISI Chief Executive, said, "We are delighted to renew our agreement with our long-standing partners, the SCA, who were pioneers in raising standards in the middle East. We are honoured to be able to contribute to the SCA licencing regime. The CISI has qualified thousands of individuals during our partnership."

According to the agreement, the CISI will prepare and review the study materials and professional exams for fifteen courses provided by SCA’s PTEC, and update the UAE Financial Rules and Regulations study material annually.

It will oversee and review the Arabic translation of the course to ensure its compliance with the technical specifications required by SCA, and review the performance of examination applicants.

The fifteen exams in the agreement include, in addition to the UAE Financial Rules and Regulations, the following: Introduction to Securities and Investment (International), Securities, International Certificate in Wealth and Investment Management (Level 3), Risk in Financial Services, Operational Risk, International Certificate in Advanced Wealth Management (Level 4 Advanced), Global Financial Compliance, Corporate Finance Technical Foundations, Global Securities Operations, Combating Financial Crime, Derivatives, Fundamentals of Financial Services, IT in Investment Operations, and Wealth Management Practices.

The SCA licencing regime mandates specific CISI examinations, combined with the UAE Financial Rules and Regulations, for specific roles in the capital market sector. This provides a qualification pathway for licencing purposes.

The CISI is also responsible for receiving exam booking requests, providing the necessary technical support to ensure the readiness of electronic systems for exams, and providing the necessary maintenance.

The SCA’s PTEC is the first in the region that specialises in qualifying and training brokers and professionals in the financial services industry. It awards specialised certificates that qualify one to work in the UAE financial markets in cooperation with the CISI.

The CISI and SCA have been working together since 2009. More than 12,000 exams have been taken during this period, enabling qualified practitioners to work in the UAE financial services market.

Related Topics

UAE United Kingdom Middle East Market Agreement Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited Arab

Recent Stories

UAE to host &#039;Global Prosperity Conference&#03 ..

UAE to host &#039;Global Prosperity Conference&#039; on 24th November

20 minutes ago
 Federal govt decides not to increase POL prices

Federal govt decides not to increase POL prices

33 minutes ago
 Prithviraj’s teaser enthrall fans

Prithviraj’s teaser enthrall fans

57 minutes ago
 UN Supports Punishment for Killing Civilians Amid ..

UN Supports Punishment for Killing Civilians Amid Report of US Deadly Airstrike ..

23 minutes ago
 Oil, Gas to Remain Irreplaceable in Global Energy ..

Oil, Gas to Remain Irreplaceable in Global Energy System for Long Time - BP Comp ..

23 minutes ago
 BOI to hold 'E-KACHEHRY for Business Fraternity' o ..

BOI to hold 'E-KACHEHRY for Business Fraternity' on Nov 17

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.