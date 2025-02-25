- Home
SCA Imposes AED1.15 Million Fines On Non-compliant Companies To Enhance Financial Market Integrity
Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2025 | 10:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) has taken stringent measures against several companies for violating regulations and non-compliance with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing (AML/CFT) rules.
The SCA announced a series of financial penalties against those companies totalling AED1.15 million since the beginning of January 2025. This includes fines imposed on companies and investors for breaching regulations amounted to approximately AED 650,000; in addition to AED500,000 were levied on other companies for failing to comply with AML/CFT provisions and promoting activities outside the scope of their SCA-granted licenses.
These strict actions underscore the SCA's commitment to protecting investor rights and reinforcing the integrity of the UAE's financial markets. Through its regulatory framework, the SCA aims to ensure accountability, transparency, and compliance, fostering a stable, secure, and reliable investment environment that aligns with the highest international standards and best practices.
Waleed Saeed Al Awadhi, CEO of the SCA, stated: “These actions reaffirm the SCA's commitment to safeguarding the integrity of financial markets in the UAE through a strict regulatory framework that ensures accountability, transparency, and compliance.
By taking firm action against illegal conduct, we send a clear message that the SCA will not tolerate non-compliance. These measures are crucial for protecting investors, while maintaining the integrity of financial markets in the country.”
Al Awadhi emphasisd that the SCA will continue its commitment to enhancing transparency and investor protection, while maintaining its regulatory efforts to ensure the highest standards of integrity in the financial sector. This is part of the SCA's strategy to ensure all companies adhere to the highest standards of compliance and ethical conduct.
The SCA implements a world-class regulatory framework on companies operating in the financial markets in the UAE. It will continue to take strict measures and provide clear regulatory guidance with the aim of enhancing investor protection, ensuring market integrity, and reinforcing the UAE's position as a world-leading financial centre.
