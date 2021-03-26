UrduPoint.com
SCA Praises Offers Of International Aid To Re-float Container Vessel

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 04:30 PM

SCA praises offers of international aid to re-float container vessel

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2021) SUEZ, 26th March 2021 (WAM) - The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) has expressed appreciation to the US and other countries' offers to contribute to the ongoing efforts to dislodge the container ship that ran aground during its passage through the Suez Canal.

"The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) values the offer of the United States of America to contribute to these efforts, and looks forward to cooperating with the U.S. in this regard in appreciation of this good initiative which confirms the friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries," SCA Spokesperson George Safwat, said in a statement today.

"Furthermore, the SCA expresses sincere gratitude for all the offers it received for assistance in this regard; while also highlighting the ongoing efforts towards re-floating the container ship, and affirming its keenness on ensuring regular global maritime traffic in the Suez Canal as soon as possible," he added.

