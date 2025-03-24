SCA Recovers AED4.1mln For Investors Through Amicable Settlements In 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2025) The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), through amicable settlements, has successfully recovered AED4.1 million in favour of investors during 2024.
This achievement is the result of the SCA's relentless efforts in facilitating amicable settlements and effectively utilising the service of complaints related to capital market transactions via its official website.
Walid Al Awadhi, Chief Executive of the SCA, stated, "The SCA's success in recovering such substantial amounts, reaffirms our unwavering commitment to protecting investors and strengthening confidence in the financial markets through our effective mechanisms for dispute resolution, ensuring the rights of all parties and participants.
"
Al Awadhi added that the service for submitting complaints related to financial market transactions is a crucial tool in ensuring justice and responding swiftly to investor concerns. This service forms a significant pillar in the authority's role to protect investors and enhance market stability.
This achievement highlights the efficiency and agility of the SCA's regulatory framework and its ability to respond to various challenges in the financial markets.
The SCA remains committed to continuously enhancing its services and mechanisms to ensure a safe and transparent investment environment. It also encourages all investors to utilise its capital market transactions complaint service, where needed, through its website.
