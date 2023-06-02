UrduPoint.com

SCA Signs MoU With AFSA To Exchange Information, Enhance Market Transparency

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2023 | 06:30 PM

SCA signs MoU with AFSA to exchange information, enhance market transparency

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2023) ABU DHABI, 2nd June 2023 (WAM) - The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) in Kazakhstan to establish a framework for mutual cooperation in supervision, surveillance, and information exchange, thereby enhancing market transparency and increasing the efficiency of the securities sector in both countries.

The MoU was signed between Dr. Maryam Buti Al Suwaidi, CEO of the SCA, and Nurkhat Kushimov, CEO of the AFSA, in the presence of officials from the two sides.

“The MoU intends to unify the efforts aimed at enhancing transparency and bolstering the integrity of financial market transactions by cooperating in supervision and surveillance and ensuring the enforcement of laws, rules, and regulations applicable to listed companies to promote the efficiency of the securities sector and unlock its full potential in both countries,” Dr. Al Suwaidi said following the signing that took place in a video conference.

“This agreement establishes a unique partnership with the AFSA and reflects a new avenue of bilateral cooperation that brings about the significant benefit of protecting investor rights. It provides for the exchange of information and coordination on matters related to investor complaints about fraudulent practices engaged in by unlicensed, fictitious entities. It also allows for the conduction of joint inspections and investigations to ensure the integrity of transactions carried out in markets and financial services companies and limit practices that violate the laws and regulations applicable to both parties.”

Under the terms of the MoU, the two sides may share information, exchange expertise, and carry out joint training about regulatory surveillance and supervision. They may also qualify licensed persons in line with the best standards and international approaches while working to enhance aspects related to professional development to ensure the soundness of transactions and enhance professional performance.

Related Topics

Exchange Abu Dhabi Astana Kazakhstan May June Market From Agreement Share Best

Recent Stories

Javeria Khan, Noreen Yaqoob, Saima Malik lead Chal ..

Javeria Khan, Noreen Yaqoob, Saima Malik lead Challengers to final

39 seconds ago
 NCA set to welcome national players for exclusive ..

NCA set to welcome national players for exclusive training camps

7 minutes ago
 Sonakshi Sinha overjoyed by Dahaad web series succ ..

Sonakshi Sinha overjoyed by Dahaad web series success

15 minutes ago
 Supreme Committee for Aquatic Resources in the UAE ..

Supreme Committee for Aquatic Resources in the UAE discusses enhancing fish weal ..

34 minutes ago
 UNESCO Office to organise conference on early chil ..

UNESCO Office to organise conference on early childhood care

34 minutes ago
 AMF forecasts 4.2% growth for UAE economy in 2023

AMF forecasts 4.2% growth for UAE economy in 2023

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.