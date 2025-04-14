SCA urges shareholders to collect unclaimed dividends from joint stock companies issued before March 2015

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) is calling on investors to collect their dividends through First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the paying agent appointed to handle the process.

This comes as a part of its ongoing efforts to protect the rights of shareholders in companies listed on the UAE stock exchanges and ensure they claim any outstanding entitlements dating back to before March 2015.

To submit their claims, shareholders can use the “Investment Banking - Unclaimed Dividends” service available on FAB’s website, www.bankfab.com. Once all required documents and information are provided, the bank will review the request and transfer dividends to the shareholder’s account within 10 business days.

Shareholders applying for this service must ensure they provide the following documents: a copy of the Emirates ID card (for UAE nationals and residents); a copy of the passport (for non-UAE nationals); a certificate from the bank specifying the account number and IBAN; and share certificates, general assembly invitations, or other documents evidencing ownership of shares (if any).

The SCA further clarified that shareholders may submit their complaints and comments via email, and the bank will review and address the complaints within 10 business days. If the complaint is not resolved within this timeframe, shareholders may file the same complaint with the SCA at [email protected] and attach the documents related to the original complaint submitted to FAB.

The SCA reaffirms its commitment to streamlining the dividend collection process in line with shareholder expectations and the wise government’s vision to deliver world-class government services.