SCAD: Abu Dhabi consumer prices drop further in March

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2020) The Consumer Price Index, CPI, declined by 2.6 percent to 107.6 points in March 2020, down from 110.5 points in March 2019, according to CPI report for the month of March released by the Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi, SCAD.

As further detailed in the report, the CPI dropped by 1.5 percent during March 2020 to 107.6 points, compared with 109.3 points in February 2020. Furthermore, average consumer prices decreased by 2.2 percent during the first quarter of 2020, with the CPI at 108.9 points, compared with 111.3 points during Q1 of 2019.

A breakdown of the report data by household welfare level indicates a 1.9 percent decline in consumer prices for households at the bottom welfare level, 2.2 percent for the middle welfare level, and 2.1 percent for the top welfare level over the Q1 of 2020, compared with the same period in 2019.

Analysed by household type, the decline in consumer prices during Q1 of 2020 compared with the same period in 2019 was 2.0 percent for citizen households, 2.3 percent for non-citizens, and 2.2 percent for share households.

SCAD’s CPI report also lays out the contribution of the main 12 expenditure groups to the overall change in consumer prices.

The groups are categorised according to the International Classification of Individual Consumption According to Purpose. The housing, water, electricity, gas and fuel group contributed 70.3 percent to the overall decrease in CPI during Q1 of 2020, compared with same period in 2019. The prices of this group dropped by 4.8 percent.

The miscellaneous goods and services group contributed 19.2 percent to the decrease recorded from January-March 2020 compared with the same period in 2019, as the group’s prices fell by 5.5 percent. Additionally, the furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance group contributed 15.5 percent to the overall drop in Q1 of 2020 compared with the same period in 2019. The prices of this group fell by 4.6 percent.

The prices of the recreation and culture group, meanwhile, surged 8.7 percent in Q1 of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, offsetting the overall y-o-y drop in the CPI during Q1 2020 by 19.6 percent.

SCAD’s CPI report presents comparisons of monthly price data, along with analyses by household welfare, household type and geographical location. It also provides the percentage contribution of the major expenditure groups to annual price changes.