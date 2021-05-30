SCAD, ADIO sign cooperation agreement to enhance Abu Dhabi’s statistical system

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th May, 2021) Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi (SCAD) and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) today signed a Service-Level Agreement (SLA) to cooperate on exchanging data, promoting statistical collaboration, and building foundations for joint action.

The partnership is aimed at achieving integration and supporting Abu Dhabi Government’s pursuits to build a comprehensive and sustainable statistical system that provides decision- and policy-makers and the business community with accurate and reliable statistics.

Signed by Ahmed Mahmoud Fikri, Director-General of SCAD, and Dr. Tariq Bin Hendi, Director-General of ADIO, the agreement establishes a framework for joint and organised statistical work and identifies areas of cooperation such as data exchange, metadata, development of standards and methodologies, technical statistical support, development of administrative records, statistical capacity building and enhancing statistical maturity across the emirate.

The goal is to compile accurate, reliable and up-to-date data and indicators that meet the requirements of data users across all categories, with the aim of upgrading the statistical ecosystem in line with Abu Dhabi's digital transformation vision.

Fikri expressed the centre's pride in cooperating with ADIO, saying, "Through this collaboration, we look forward to developing a strategic partnership with ADIO to provide up-to-date statistical data that meets the needs of the business community and contributes towards enhancing Abu Dhabi's status and creating a vibrant and stimulating business environment. Cooperation and partnership with various entities constitute the basis for achieving the desired statistical integration, through which we seek access to statistical data and future analyses that would contribute to a diversified and sustainable economy and support innovation."

Dr. Bin Hendi said, "ADIO strives to ensure that the private sector is fully equipped with the tools and resources they need to succeed. Having access to the latest information, data and statistics from across Abu Dhabi will aid investors in planning and making strategic decisions for their businesses. Our cooperation with SCAD will help to enhance the standards and availability of vital statistics, boost information and communications technology capacities and support Abu Dhabi’s digital transformation."