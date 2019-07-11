UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCAD Launches ‘Census Project 2020’

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 07:45 PM

SCAD launches ‘Census Project 2020’

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2019) The Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi, SCAD, today launched the "Census Project 2020," which will utilise available administrative records and data from relevant authorities.

The launch, which took place at the Fairmont Bab Al Bahr Hotel, was attended by many statisticians, with the aim of exploring the emirate’s future statistical requirements and coordinating the project’s implementation.

The project aims to count the population of Abu Dhabi, both Emirati citizens and residents, by collecting data to identify their demographics and issue statistical indexes for monitoring Abu Dhabi’s rapid population increase, as an alternative to the traditional way of collecting information through fieldwork.

During the launch, the centre explained the details of the project and highlighted its importance in providing statistical indexes, which will support the decision-making process and improve the lives of the emirate’s residents.

The launch included two discussion sessions involving decision-makers and government sector representatives.

The first session aimed to identify relevant authorities while the second addressed the challenges facing these government authorities.

Abdullah Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the SCAD, praised the participation of the centre’s partners in the event’s discussions, and highlighted their keenness to present their views, enabling them to identify their statistical needs, as well as the needs of the emirate.

He added that the project has been launched on the directives of the UAE’s leadership and the keenness of the Abu Dhabi Government, to achieve sustainable development and draft appropriate policies while noting that the project is different from a traditional census, as it uses administrative records and advanced technologies, ensuring accuracy and speed.

Launching the project is part of the nation’s collective responsibility, he further added while highlighting the importance of cooperating with partners to support the emirate’s development process.

Related Topics

UAE Hotel Abu Dhabi 2020 Event From Government

Recent Stories

France's Brunel denies problems with new coaches a ..

3 minutes ago

Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri urges Ulema to promote ..

3 minutes ago

Three More Orcas Leave Russia's 'Whale Jail' to Be ..

3 minutes ago

Balochistan govt to build IT park in Quetta

6 minutes ago

US Sanctions Venezuela's General Directorate of Mi ..

6 minutes ago

UK Government Concerned About Incident With UK Tan ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.