SCAD launches ‘Census Project 2020’

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2019) The Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi, SCAD, today launched the "Census Project 2020," which will utilise available administrative records and data from relevant authorities.

The launch, which took place at the Fairmont Bab Al Bahr Hotel, was attended by many statisticians, with the aim of exploring the emirate’s future statistical requirements and coordinating the project’s implementation.

The project aims to count the population of Abu Dhabi, both Emirati citizens and residents, by collecting data to identify their demographics and issue statistical indexes for monitoring Abu Dhabi’s rapid population increase, as an alternative to the traditional way of collecting information through fieldwork.

During the launch, the centre explained the details of the project and highlighted its importance in providing statistical indexes, which will support the decision-making process and improve the lives of the emirate’s residents.

The launch included two discussion sessions involving decision-makers and government sector representatives.

The first session aimed to identify relevant authorities while the second addressed the challenges facing these government authorities.

Abdullah Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the SCAD, praised the participation of the centre’s partners in the event’s discussions, and highlighted their keenness to present their views, enabling them to identify their statistical needs, as well as the needs of the emirate.

He added that the project has been launched on the directives of the UAE’s leadership and the keenness of the Abu Dhabi Government, to achieve sustainable development and draft appropriate policies while noting that the project is different from a traditional census, as it uses administrative records and advanced technologies, ensuring accuracy and speed.

Launching the project is part of the nation’s collective responsibility, he further added while highlighting the importance of cooperating with partners to support the emirate’s development process.