SCAD organises interactive session for university students

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2020) In line with the third World Statistics Day, the Statistical Training Institute of the Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi, SCAD, organised an interactive session titled ‘Why Consider Data Science as a Career?’ for local and international university students.

The session aimed to highlight the reality of our data-driven world, enlighten students on the vitalness of data and statistics in the workforce, and equip them with statistical knowledge to use in their future careers. Students from various local and international universities participated in the virtual session.

Rabaa Mohamed Saleh Bani Yas, Director of the Statistical Training Institute, STI, emphasised the institute’s determination to coordinate with universities to build statistical skills in Abu Dhabi and empower the students of today to become the leaders of tomorrow.

Bani Yas said, "We thank the universities for supporting SCAD’s vision and objectives and supporting statistical work in the emirate by highlighting the importance of statistics and data for future generations, specifically in the professional sphere. We also thank all the participating students for seeing the value that this session has in mapping out their professional journey, by giving them the required knowledge, skills, and mindset required in a data-driven world."