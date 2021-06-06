SCAD to launch 10 statistical surveys during 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2021) Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi (SCAD) has embarked on 10 statistical surveys for the year 2021 to provide an up-to-date statistical database that would contribute to the compilation of statistical indicators. These indicators reflect the positive and negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the various developmental areas of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to meet the needs of decision-makers and other users in furtherance of data-based planning and studies and to support efforts aimed at achieving the aspirations of the wise leadership, and contributes to advancing the process of development and prosperity in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Ahmed Hamad Al Sheryani, Executive Director of the Data Sector at SCAD, stressed the importance of the results and outputs of statistical surveys and the need for a positive response by the public, saying: " We launched statistical surveys for 2021 under the slogan "Together we make the Data of the Future. Statistical surveys represent an effective tool in the development of a comprehensive and integrated statistical database for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It is through the survey outputs that data becomes available for analysis and subsequent compilation and dissemination official statistics according to international standard."

He added: "Statistical work relies on the availability of accurate and up-to-date data and the cooperation of all members of the target populations or companies by responding to the surveys and providing the requested data in a timely manner, to ensure the preparation of statistical indicators that support government departments, decision - makers and the business sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in order achieve growth and development in all sectors of the economy as well as in other in other domains of development."

Al Sheryani said that the results drawn from the data provided by individuals and companies contribute towards Abu Dhabi’s ambitious development strategy.

SCAD undertakes the implementation of statistical surveys related to various fields in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The Centre’s survey Calendar includes the following periodic survey projects: Annual Economic Survey SCAD’s Annual Economic Survey is considered the most important source of data for economic statistics and the various estimates needed to compile national accounts aggregates, along with the data needed to support Abu Dhabi ‘s economic decision and policy making and measure the performance of these policies. In addition, the survey provides the business community with necessary data make appropriate decisions. Data from these surveys is also used to assess the extent of economic diversity and estimate growth in oil and non-oil sectors.

Quarterly Economic Survey The quarterly economic survey is carried out by SCAD to provide policymakers and other users with short-term official statistics on GDP at current and constant prices, giving a general picture of Abu Dhabi economy, detailed by economic activities and institutional sectors and tracking seasonal any changes. The results of the Quarterly Economic Survey meet the needs of decision and policy-makers, providing them with short-term indicators of the local economy.

Annual Foreign Investment Survey The Foreign Investment Survey explores the status of foreign investment in the emirate, which contributes to improvements in the local business environment and its appeal to foreign investment.

The survey replenishes the emirate’s database on foreign investment by resident establishments, providing details by economic activity and the source countries of investments inflows.

Quarterly Foreign Direct Investment Survey One of SCAD most important surveys, the Quarterly Foreign Direct Investment Survey targets all branches of foreign companies and economic establishments in Abu Dhabi with foreign stake in their capital from non-residents. The survey provides short-term indicators to monitor the status of foreign direct investment in the emirate to support decision- and policy-making, learn about the general trends and stock of foreign direct investment in the Emirate, the economic activities attracting investment and inflows by source countries.

Research and Development Survey This survey seeks to boost the development of knowledge and innovation in Abu Dhabi, transform the emirate into a beacon of innovation and technology and compile indicators on research and development in Abu Dhabi, boost the emirate’s knowledge base, competitiveness and innovation, and make available the data necessary for economic decision- and policymaking and the measurement of the performance of these policies.

Environmental Survey Recognizing the importance of environmental balance and the sustainability of ecosystems, SCAD implements the environmental survey on an annual basis. The survey represents the main source of environmental statistics, providing up-to-date and accurate environmental data that contribute towards improved monitoring of the environment and provide statistics on establishments’ expenditure on environmental protection programmes, thereby supporting government environment-related decisions, enabling the calculation of greenhouse gas emissions in Abu Dhabi and improving energy and water statistics and solid waste generation and composition statistics.

Economic Frame Update Survey This survey fully covers all economic establishments operating in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi grouped by geographical distribution, economic activity, manpower size, total revenues and paid-up capital. The results of the Economic Frame Update are the basis relied on to develop statistical sampling frames for various types of surveys.

Foreign Trade in Services Survey SCAD was one of the agencies to conduct a foreign trade in services survey, which complements the data series of Abu Dhabi ‘s merchandise foreign trade. The Foreign Trade Survey in Services Survey covers all foreign trade in service activities, such as tourism, manufacturing industries, and construction, thus providing important data for GDP calculations, balance of payments and foreign trade exchange.

Energy Survey The Energy Survey is one of the vital projects that the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi carries out on an annual basis. It aims to build integrated data sets on the consumption of natural gas in Abu Dhabi by collecting recent data on the components of the energy sector in the emirate.

Labor Force Survey The outputs of the labor force survey contribute to the planning, organisation and resource development programs of the labor market. Through this survey, SCAD seeks to identify the size of the labour force and its demographic, social and economic characteristics, as well as to estimate unemployment, employment, participation and economic dependency rates to reflect the changes in the labour market across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.