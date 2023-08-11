Open Menu

SCAD Wins International Award For Excellence In Geospatial Applications

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2023 | 06:45 PM

SCAD wins International Award for Excellence in Geospatial Applications

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2023) The Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi (SCAD) has been awarded the Special Achievement in GIS (SAG) Award at the Esri User Conference (Esri UC) in San Diego, California.

The award was presented to SCAD for its outstanding use of geospatial artificial intelligence (GeoAI) to produce AI-driven predictive insights through advanced geospatial applications.

In this context, SCAD has deployed AI-powered predictive applications to focus on accurate and reliable demographic forecasts for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. These forecasts help the Abu Dhabi government anticipate the future of vital sectors such as transportation, energy, and water management.

Abdulla Gharib Alqemzi, Acting Director General of the Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi said: “SCAD continues the innovative work and dedication by investing in the most advanced geospatial solutions according to the highest international standards in order to raise efficiency and meet the aspirations of Abu Dhabi government.”

“Developments in the field of geospatial systems reflect the importance of the role played by SCAD in supporting efforts to raise the government performance standards in Abu Dhabi.

The GeoAI solutions, deployed by SCAD, are a key contributor to the improvement of digital user experiences depending on reliable and precise statistical insights.”

SCAD has developed several AI-driven statistical models to learn about the future trends of the most important sectors in Abu Dhabi. Through these solutions, SCAD was able to enhance the uses of spatial analysis to support policy- and decision-makers with effective and successful insights about Abu Dhabi’s demographic development which can be utilised to enhance the quality of life in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

During the Esri User Conference, the world’s largest GIS conference, thousands of GIS users from around the world participated in workshops and panel discussions to share ideas and learn about new technologies and solutions.

The SAG Award is presented to over 200 representatives from different countries and organisations that have demonstrated outstanding achievement in the use of GIS.

