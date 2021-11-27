UrduPoint.com

SCC Approves Draft Law Organising Sharjah Education Academy

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 03:30 PM

SCC approves draft law organising Sharjah Education Academy

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Nov, 2021) Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) stressed the importance of the role of the Sharjah Education Academy and the tasks and competencies it will assume within the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to continue his support for education and work to achieve its quality through the establishment of the Academy.

This came during the fourth session held by the Council as part of its work for the third ordinary session of the tenth legislative term at its headquarters in the city of Sharjah and was chaired by Ali Mehd Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Council.

At the beginning of the session, Ahmed Saeed Al-Jarwan, Secretary-General of the Council, indicated at the beginning of the discussion of the draft law that on November 17, a letter from the General Secretariat of the Sharjah Executive Council had received a letter from the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah referring Draft Law No.

From the bylaws, the Council referred the aforementioned draft law to the Education, Culture, Media and Youth Affairs Committee of the Council, to study and consider the draft, submit its report to the Council and express its opinion on its articles.

At the beginning of her speech, Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, welcomed her invitation and attendance at the Consultative Council to discuss enriching the subject of the Sharjah Education Academy draft law.

She stressed the importance of the academy, which is the Sharjah Education Academy, which will represent an important stage of the interest of the Ruler of Sharjah, through the establishment of an academy that is concerned with offering educational and academic programmes for teachers and educational cadres within the framework of its competencies.

Related Topics

Education Sharjah November Media From

Recent Stories

6 judges sworn in before Mansour bin Zayed

6 judges sworn in before Mansour bin Zayed

25 seconds ago
 UAE announces 68 new COVID-19 cases, 98 recoveries ..

UAE announces 68 new COVID-19 cases, 98 recoveries, and no deaths in the last 24 ..

15 minutes ago
 PML-N tryng to make institutions controversial to ..

PML-N tryng to make institutions controversial to influence cases against them: ..

6 minutes ago
 Uninterrupted power supply is top priority: FESCO ..

Uninterrupted power supply is top priority: FESCO Chief

6 minutes ago
 India reports 8,318 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 8,318 new COVID-19 cases

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan outclass Egypt in World Jr Hockey Cup

Pakistan outclass Egypt in World Jr Hockey Cup

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.