SCC approves draft law organising Sharjah Education Academy

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Nov, 2021) Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) stressed the importance of the role of the Sharjah Education Academy and the tasks and competencies it will assume within the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to continue his support for education and work to achieve its quality through the establishment of the Academy.

This came during the fourth session held by the Council as part of its work for the third ordinary session of the tenth legislative term at its headquarters in the city of Sharjah and was chaired by Ali Mehd Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Council.

At the beginning of the session, Ahmed Saeed Al-Jarwan, Secretary-General of the Council, indicated at the beginning of the discussion of the draft law that on November 17, a letter from the General Secretariat of the Sharjah Executive Council had received a letter from the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah referring Draft Law No.

From the bylaws, the Council referred the aforementioned draft law to the Education, Culture, Media and Youth Affairs Committee of the Council, to study and consider the draft, submit its report to the Council and express its opinion on its articles.

At the beginning of her speech, Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, welcomed her invitation and attendance at the Consultative Council to discuss enriching the subject of the Sharjah Education Academy draft law.

She stressed the importance of the academy, which is the Sharjah Education Academy, which will represent an important stage of the interest of the Ruler of Sharjah, through the establishment of an academy that is concerned with offering educational and academic programmes for teachers and educational cadres within the framework of its competencies.