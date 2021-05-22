SCC approves human resources project for civilians

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2021) The Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) approved the draft law on human resources for civilians in the statutory bodies in the Emirate of Sharjah after the introduction of several amendments, once it was discussed in its 17th session as part of its work for the second ordinary session of the tenth legislative session, which was held on Thursday at its headquarters in Sharjah.

During its session, the board created articles related to job duties and prohibitions regarding the implementation of orders and instructions, the performance of work accurately, honestly, actively and sincerely, the preservation of public interests and adherence to laws, regulations and public order as well as another article concerned with what is forbidden to the employee in the authority.

The session was chaired by Ali Mehd Al Suwaidi, Chairman of SCC, after taking all precautions, public safety precautions and social distancing.

The council discussed a draft law on human resources for civilians in the statutory bodies in the Emirate of Sharjah and the report received by the Committee on Legislative and Legal Affairs, Appeals, Suggestions and Complaints in the council.

The members presented several opinions on the articles of the draft law, as it was agreed during the session to introduce an article of ten clauses clarifying what is prohibited for an employee in the authority whether in committing an act inconsistent with job duties or establishing, managing any association, body, organisation or disclosure of matters that he knows by virtue of his job or everyone between and other jobs and the practice of a professional, commercial or financial activity related to the activity of the authority and making statements or information or transferring them to be published in the media without approval, distributing publications or performing any work for others with or without a salary or carrying out work or contracts related to the work of the authority.

After a discussion on the articles of the draft law, the council approved it.