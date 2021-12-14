UrduPoint.com

SCC Becomes First Parliament Globally To Obtain ISO Certification For Knowledge Management

Tue 14th December 2021

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2021) The Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) has obtained the standard specification for knowledge management ISO 30401:2018, as the first parliament in the world to obtain this specification.

The council affirmed its leadership through its General Secretariat in applying the highest international standards.

The SCC was able to obtain the standard specification for knowledge management to be added to its balance of international quality systems certificates. This coincides with its keenness to promote a culture of innovation, creativity, quality of services and parliamentary work undertaken by the Council and the related tasks and roles in the legislative and oversight performance system, and related to this is the work carried out by the departments of the General Secretariat of the Council through its qualified human cadres.

The knowledge management specification is one that the Council has succeeded in applying all the standards and requirements required in rooting, reviewing and improving the knowledge management system in all businesses and creating value through systematic knowledge and ensuring its continuity and rooting in the internal work environment.

The specification also aims to frame the methodologies of activities and link them to strategic objectives and performance standards, achieving sustainable growth, encouraging productivity, improving the effectiveness and efficiency of operations management through the knowledge methodology, and supporting and enhancing confidence at the level of members and functional cadres.

Ali Mehad Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the SCC, congratulated the council members, the Secretary-General and the General Secretariat for their efforts in making the council deserving of this specification, which enhances its leadership in all fields and all its work.

