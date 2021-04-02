UrduPoint.com
SCC Committee Discusses 15 Complaints

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 05:00 PM

SCC committee discusses 15 complaints

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2021) The Legislative, Legal, Appeals, Suggestions and Complaints Committee of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) discussed during its meeting held at the Council’s headquarters in Sharjah on Thursday, its views on 15 complaints received.

The committee discussed the responses of government agencies in previous complaints to the Council, amounting to ten responses, and agreed to notify the complainants of these responses.

During its meeting, the committee considered 15 complaints received by the council and referred by the president of the council to the committee to study and express a legal opinion on them.

Dr. Shaheen Ishaq Al Mazmi, Chairman of the Committee, confirmed that the SCC receives complaints received from the public and citizens through the Council's website http://www.ccsharjah.gov.ae Al Mazmi indicated that the committee has taken appropriate measures regarding each complaint, reaching appropriate solutions, and communicating with the complainants through the General Secretariat of the Council to inquire about the content of the complaints, and then communicate with the authorities concerned with these complaints.

