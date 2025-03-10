SCC Committee Discusses Judicial Authority Regulation
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2025) The Legislative and Legal Affairs, Appeals, Suggestions and Complaints Committee of Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC), reviewed the draft law regulating the “Judicial Authority in the Emirate of Sharjah.”
This came during the meeting held by the committee at the council's headquarters in Sharjah, headed by Mohammed Ali Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Legislative and Legal Affairs, Appeals, Suggestions and Complaints Committee.
During the meeting, the committee stressed the importance of carefully reviewing the articles of the draft law, as it addresses the organisational foundations of the judiciary in the Emirate of Sharjah, including the organisation of courts, defining their jurisdictions, and their work mechanisms, in addition to the rules for judges and the conditions for their appointment and promotions.
It was agreed during the meeting to complete the discussion of the draft law in subsequent meetings, given that it contains (88) articles, which require further study and deliberation, to ensure their integration with the current legal system, and contribute to enhancing the effectiveness of the judiciary in the emirate.
