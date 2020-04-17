SCC Committee praises leadership visions in supporting economy

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2020) In the context of its meeting held remotely on Thursday, the Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee in the Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC, expressed its appreciation for all government efforts that have started since the announcement of the spread of the coronavirus and the accompanying high-level precautionary programmes that work to preserve the safety and health of society.

The committee stressed in its meeting chaired by Saif Mohammad Al Midfa, Chairman of the Committee, the importance of the preventive community’s role in adhering to the official instructions and directions in containing the spread of the virus, praising the efforts of medical cadres and workers in the health sector and the security sector and in all the institutions that submitted their work around the clock.