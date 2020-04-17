UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCC Committee Praises Leadership Visions In Supporting Economy

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 06:45 PM

SCC Committee praises leadership visions in supporting economy

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2020) In the context of its meeting held remotely on Thursday, the Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee in the Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC, expressed its appreciation for all government efforts that have started since the announcement of the spread of the coronavirus and the accompanying high-level precautionary programmes that work to preserve the safety and health of society.

The committee stressed in its meeting chaired by Saif Mohammad Al Midfa, Chairman of the Committee, the importance of the preventive community’s role in adhering to the official instructions and directions in containing the spread of the virus, praising the efforts of medical cadres and workers in the health sector and the security sector and in all the institutions that submitted their work around the clock.

Related Topics

Sharjah All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Government must put people before big business

21 minutes ago

DSC organises five-day Virtual Cycling Challenge

36 minutes ago

Malians head to polls, braving conflict and corona ..

11 minutes ago

President holds telephonic conversation with relig ..

11 minutes ago

USC to provide relief on 19 items during Ramazan: ..

11 minutes ago

Slovenia starts to free shops from virus restricti ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.