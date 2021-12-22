SCC Committee visits more Social Services departments

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2021) The Health Affairs, Labour and Social Affairs Committee of Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) has completed its series of visits to the branches and departments of the Sharjah Social Services Department within the framework of the interest it attaches to the department within its work for the third regular session of the tenth legislative term.

The Committee visited the Women's Protection Centre and was briefed on the efforts of the department's branch in Al Hamriyah and followed up on the tasks provided by the Services Department to serve the segments of society and stand by them in order to consolidate its social role towards these groups in the Emirate of Sharjah.

During the two visits, the committee was briefed on the efforts of the Social Services Department and the services it provides to protect women to ensure the protection of battered women in the Emirate of Sharjah, provide them with a decent life, raise awareness of their rights and enable them to live independently and with dignity.

The committee reviewed the system of services of the Department of Social Services provided in the department’s branch in Hamriyah, and the services it provides to the people of Hamriyah, whether the elderly, the bedridden, home visits, and what is provided to citizens under the permanent guidance of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, under the auspices of citizens, their services and access to them.