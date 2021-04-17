SCC directs a question to SDTPS, approves SIA recommendations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2021) The Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) asked a question about compensation provided by the Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey (SDTPS) to license holders affected by development projects, during the 15th meeting of the Council, as part of its work for the second regular session of the tenth legislative term.

Chaired by Ali Mahad Al Suwaidi, the council approved, during its meeting, its recommendations regarding discussing the policy of the Sharjah International Airport Authority.

Dr. Abdullah Al Darmaki, a member of the SCC, asked Khalid bin Butti Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Department of Planning and Survey, a parliamentary question, which was read by Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan, Secretary General of the Council about the compensation that the department provides to owners of licenses affected by development and infrastructure projects.

Al Muhairi answered the question based on Decree-Law No. 02 of 2020 regarding expropriation of real estate for public benefit in the Emirate of Sharjah, the department is concerned, based on the jurisdiction entrusted to it, with compensation in kind or cash for expropriated real estate and its inclusions from buildings, plantations and establishments, and thus the evaluation and compensation of buildings, real estate, and establishments is carried out in accordance with the regulations, and the fact that the city of Kalba is constantly affected by high levels of sea waves and sea currents necessitated the urban and development plan to remove the existing buildings and old shops and any constructions overlooking the road, as they are no longer commensurate with the current development project in terms of specifications, levels, urban design and public safety, and upon the request of H.

H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to remove these buildings and build compensatory buildings for the affected property owners.

After that, the SCC discussed its recommendations regarding the policy of the Sharjah International Airport Authority, which called for enhancing its competitiveness, upgrading its development path and anticipating the future in its strategy and proactive plans.

The recommendations also called for increasing the rates of Emiratisation in the authority in specialised fields such as air navigation and commercial development management through professional programmes with the Sharjah Vocational Training Centre for Airport Sciences.