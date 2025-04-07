SCC Discusses Draft Law Regulating Judicial Authority
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2025 | 12:30 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2025) Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) will hold, on Thursday morning, its 12th meeting as part of its work for the second regular session of the 11th legislative term at its headquarters in Sharjah.
The meeting will be chaired by Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Consultative Council.
After the approval of the minutes of the 11th meeting, the Council's agenda includes discussing a draft law regulating the judicial authority in the Emirate of Sharjah and the report submitted by the SCC Legal and Legislative Affairs, Appeals, Suggestions, and Complaints Committee on the draft law.
The session will be attended by Counsellor Dr. Mansour Mohammed bin Nassar, SCC Member and Chairman of the Sharjah Government Legal Department.
