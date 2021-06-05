SCC discusses Real Estate Registration Department policy

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jun, 2021) The Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) has called for reviewing the ownership of granted lands, completing the electronic structure and launching the real estate calculator.

The Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) discussed rich topics and interventions touching on the competencies of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department in the 18th session, as part of its work for the second regular session of the tenth legislative term.

The members’ interventions called for reviewing ownership of lands granted to citizens, whether residential, commercial, industrial or agricultural lands, to ensure the citizen’s utmost benefit from lands.

SCC members also tackled the idea of launching the real estate calculator to give an estimated value of the lands, and all aspects of real estate transactions, to help owners and investors understand the default and estimated value in buying and selling.

The SCC members touched on the importance of completing the electronic structure of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, to electronically cover 100 percent of its services and to automate its systems.

The meeting was chaired by Ali Mehd Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the SCC, after taking all precautionary measures and physical distancing to ensure safety against the coronavirus.

The meeting was also attended by Abdul Aziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, Director-General of the Real Estate Registration Department; Abdul Aziz Rashid Al Saleh Al Tunaiji, Director of the Department; Counsellor Humaid Ali Al Abbar, Advisor to the department; Ali Rashid Dimas, Director of the Legal Affairs Department; Omar Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Director of the Branches Department, and Salwa Salem Al Mahri Director of the Information Technology Department.

Al Shamsi explained that the cooperation between government departments and institutions with the SCC, contributes to the implementation of the visions and aspirations of the Government of Sharjah, led by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, with the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, aiming at the welfare of citizens and the nation.

SCC members also discussed the real estate legislation, the creation of a section for public auctions within the organisational structure of the department, and the development of electronic services, as well as the introduction of a real estate training programme.