SCC discusses SCTDAâ€™s policy

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2020) The Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC, discussed during its third meeting on Wednesday, 28th October, within its work for the 2nd ordinary session of the tenth legislative term, the visions and efforts of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, SCTDA, reviewing its roles in overcoming the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting was chaired by Ali Mehad Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Sharjah Consultative Council, at its headquarters in the city of Sharjah, after intensifying its efforts to take all precautions, safety measures and physical distancing during its session.

Khalid Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Authority attended the meeting, in the presence of several dignitaries.

Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan, Secretary-General of Sharjah Consultative Council highlighted the efforts of the Authority in promoting the commercial and tourism activities and events in the emirate, contributing in consolidating its position as one of the best tourist and commercial destinations.

Al Midfa and his assistants from the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority welcomed Al Suwaidi.

Al Midfa delivered a speech where he underscored the emirateâ€™s prominent commercial and tourist status at different levels, in line with the wise directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

He stressed the SCTDAâ€™s efforts to attract investment from abroad and promote tourism.

The Councilâ€™s members have discussed several points and suggestions related to the policy of the SCTDA and its activities. The attendees reviewed various recommendations and topics on ways to ensure the development of the different tourism sectors across the emirate.

Responding to comments and queries, Al Midfa confirmed that the Sharjahâ€™s tourism vision began in 2015 with a total of 4.7 million visitors, reaching nearly 7.7 million visitors in 2019, contributing in promoting the emirateâ€™s vision in 2021 to attract various kinds of tourism.

Concluding his statement, Al Midfa said the Authority was keen to develop the quality and excellence in this industry, in coordination with various local and international bodies.