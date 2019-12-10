SCC discusses working plan during first meeting

The Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC, held the first meeting of the first ordinary session of the tenth legislative chapter at the council headquarters on Tuesday, to discuss the working plan to meet the needs of the UAE citizens.

Ali Mehad Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the SCC, affirmed that the council is a pioneer parliamentary landmark of Sharjah to empower Emirati citizens to take decisions according to the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Al Suwaidi concluded his speech by inviting citizens to communicate with the SCC through its platforms or by visiting the council headquarters to make suggestions and complaints, and stressed that the SCC would receive all the proposals and ideas.