UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCC Discusses Working Plan During First Meeting

Sumaira FH 55 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 11:45 PM

SCC discusses working plan during first meeting

The Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC, held the first meeting of the first ordinary session of the tenth legislative chapter at the council headquarters on Tuesday, to discuss the working plan to meet the needs of the UAE citizens.

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2019) The Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC, held the first meeting of the first ordinary session of the tenth legislative chapter at the council headquarters on Tuesday, to discuss the working plan to meet the needs of the UAE citizens.

Ali Mehad Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the SCC, affirmed that the council is a pioneer parliamentary landmark of Sharjah to empower Emirati citizens to take decisions according to the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Al Suwaidi concluded his speech by inviting citizens to communicate with the SCC through its platforms or by visiting the council headquarters to make suggestions and complaints, and stressed that the SCC would receive all the proposals and ideas.

Related Topics

UAE Sharjah All

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet denies Maryam Nawaz's travel to ab ..

45 minutes ago

New charter seeking to build global support for to ..

55 minutes ago

Saif Al Shafar receives OHCHR delegation

1 hour ago

US Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 Jeopardize Pari ..

12 minutes ago

Siluanov: Russia Expects Unbiased Court Decision o ..

48 minutes ago

Stop hatching conspiracies against democratic govt ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.