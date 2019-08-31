SCC Elections Committee to launch interactive app

(@imziishan)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2019) The Higher Committee for the Sharjah Consultative Council Elections will unveil, on Sunday, an interactive smart electronic application which enables and simplifies the registration of citizens electronically in the electoral lists of their respective regions, as well as enhances interaction with various community segments, providing real-time updates on the progress of the electoral process.

The interactive app named "Sharjah Consultative Council Elections 2019" is part of the efforts by the Higher Committee to ensure a smooth and transparent organisation of the polls and increase public awareness of the process with the help of latest technology and tools. This would also help potential voters in knowing their representatives and choosing capable candidates contributing to the emirate’s nascent parliamentary process.

In this context, Dr. Mansour bin Nassar, Chairman of the Higher Committee for the SCC Elections, stressed the importance of the interactive app, which is part of the efforts of the Higher Committee in the transition towards technical transformation and facilitation for citizens to be one of the distinctive steps of these historic polls, in line with the vision and directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

"This interactive app constitutes a qualitative leap which would help citizens to play an active part in the electoral process and enhance it for the development and progress of the emirate.

This would also increase the participation of registered voters in all the nine electoral zones of the emirate – Sharjah City, Al Dhaid, Al Hamriyah, Dibba Al Hisn, Khor Fakkan, Al Batayeh, Al Madam, Kalba and Mleiha," Bin Nassar said.

Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan, Member of the Higher Committee for SCC Elections, emphasised that the application will provide the public with an opportunity to keep abreast with the electoral process, besides helping in the registration of citizens in the electoral rolls and eliminate any potential complications.

The electronic app also offers all information about the laws and rules governing the polls as well as the follow-up committees, their members and the committee headquarters in all electoral districts. It will also include Names of candidates and the electoral timetable. It will be available on both Apple and Google Play stores.

The application also allows users to directly communicate with the Higher Committee. The users can follow the voting process, and see the results in real-time. The app can answer their queries related to the process of nomination and list the most frequently asked questions.

The application offers direct media interface in terms of broadcasting messages, background information and guidance that includes visual material and expressions of encouragement for citizens to exercise their democratic rights in this national empowerment process through social networking sites as well as through the platforms of the Higher Committee for the SCC elections.