SCC Holds Its 7th Remote Meeting

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 10:15 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2020) The bureau of the Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC, held on Tuesday its meeting remotely, as part of the Council's 7th meeting of the first regular session of the tenth legislative term.

Ali Mehad Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the SCC highlighted the great role of the UAE’s wise leadership and people, stressing that the country has taken all the necessary preventive measures and careful precautions to curb the spread of coronavirus, including most prominently the systems that the official authorities have established to ensure the safety of society’s members who have shown a great sense of full responsibility and awareness.

He further lauded the leadership’s directives at the local and international levels, stressing that the country has served as a role model in successfully dealing with disasters and crises, both locally and internationally.

He also praised the distinguished role of the country’s entities in fighting against the novel coronavirus, contributing to preserving the safety of every person.

During the meeting, which was held in the presence of several dignitaries, Ali Mehad Al Suwaidi praised the efforts of the SCC’s committees during the past period, lauding their prominent efforts to effectively hold their meetings remotely, aiming to serve the various segments of society.

He has also praised the cooperation among the different government institutions, underscoring their efforts in promoting the implementation of the remote working system, in line with the directions of the SEC as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Concluding the meeting, the attendees discussed the reports submitted by the Council’s committees, highlighting the SCC’s role during the coming period.

