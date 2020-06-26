SCC launches campaign to laud efforts of healthcare workers

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2020) As part of its efforts to promote community awareness and highlight the important role of the dedicated staff who are the first line of defence in the battle to contain the coronavirus, the education, Youth, Culture and Information Committee, EYCIC, of the Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC, has launched a media campaign to strengthen all the national efforts.

The SCC’s campaign will ensure the safety and health of all residents of the Emirate of Sharjah and raise their awareness, contributing to benefitting all members of society, especially residents of different nationalities.

The campaign which was launched in Arabic, English, urdu and Persian languages underscored the importance of taking all the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and reduce the spread of infections, lauding the efforts of the healthcare workers, who have been working very hard to contain the virus.

Highlighting the importance of the campaign, Dr. Hamid Al-Suwaiji Al-Zaabi, Chairman of the committee, stated that the campaign is part of the SCC’s initiatives, to support and promote safe and healthy communities.

The campaign will continue for a month, shedding light on its importance in translating the leadership’s vision in supporting the country’s healthcare workers, he added.