UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCC Launches Campaign To Laud Efforts Of Healthcare Workers

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 05:15 PM

SCC launches campaign to laud efforts of healthcare workers

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2020) As part of its efforts to promote community awareness and highlight the important role of the dedicated staff who are the first line of defence in the battle to contain the coronavirus, the education, Youth, Culture and Information Committee, EYCIC, of the Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC, has launched a media campaign to strengthen all the national efforts.

The SCC’s campaign will ensure the safety and health of all residents of the Emirate of Sharjah and raise their awareness, contributing to benefitting all members of society, especially residents of different nationalities.

The campaign which was launched in Arabic, English, urdu and Persian languages underscored the importance of taking all the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and reduce the spread of infections, lauding the efforts of the healthcare workers, who have been working very hard to contain the virus.

Highlighting the importance of the campaign, Dr. Hamid Al-Suwaiji Al-Zaabi, Chairman of the committee, stated that the campaign is part of the SCC’s initiatives, to support and promote safe and healthy communities.

The campaign will continue for a month, shedding light on its importance in translating the leadership’s vision in supporting the country’s healthcare workers, he added.

Related Topics

Education Sharjah Media All Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ICRC Official Urges Int'l Community to Rescue Syri ..

3 minutes ago

Secretary RTA distributes face-masks among travell ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Blind cricket Council to hold players onl ..

3 minutes ago

Liverpool's Robertson praises 'father figure' Klop ..

3 minutes ago

DC directs to clean nullahs & sewerage system

10 minutes ago

CPWB chairperson stresses people's role to make so ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.