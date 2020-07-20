UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCC Launches Study On Consultative Council Election Turnout

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 06:15 PM

SCC launches study on Consultative Council election turnout

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2020) The Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC, launched a study entitled "The reasons for the low turnout in the SCC elections" to ensure more political participation in the Council elections in the coming years.

The SCC will work in cooperation with the Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development, DSCD, in distributing the questionnaire to a wide segment of citizens in various cities and regions of the Emirate of Sharjah to include the nine electoral centres.

Ali Mehad Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the SCC, said that the Council is pleased to present this scientific questionnaire, which aims to identify the opinions of citizens in the electoral process in the Emirate of Sharjah and to identify the challenges and observations they faced and the solutions.

Al Suwaidi pointed out that this study is the commitment the Council took upon itself after the speech of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, when he inaugurated the tenth legislative term after the elections where he looked forward to the active participation of citizens in the upcoming elections.

Al Suwaidi explained that the study was prepared by Dr. Humaid Al Suwaiji Al Zaabi, member of the Consultative Council and Chairman of the education, Youth, Culture and Information Affairs Committee of the Council, as it is one of the specialists in the field of parliamentary studies to undertake its preparation in that comprehensive picture.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development, DSCD, expressed the department's readiness to cooperate with the advisory council and all government institutions in this endeavour.

He pointed out that the Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development has reviewed the methodology of the study and an electronic link to the form will be sent via their mobile phone so that they can fill it from Monday, 20th July to 27th July, 2020.

Dr. Al Zaabi indicated that the study is meant to identify the reason for the weak participation in the elections and presenting the recommendations for the decision-makers to activate and increase participation in the elections of the Council in the future.

The topics of the questions were divided into two main titles: the first is to participate in the SCC elections in Sharjah, wherein nine questions are included. The second title has the reasons for the weak participation in the elections in Sharjah through four tracks.

Related Topics

Education Mobile Sharjah July 2020 All From Government

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways, Boeing extend partnership on susta ..

6 minutes ago

Launch of Hope Probe a new era in UAE’s history: ..

6 minutes ago

Ahsan Iqbal says incumbent govt is threat to Pakis ..

7 minutes ago

Lebanese Court Orders Central Bank Governor's Asse ..

20 seconds ago

Emirates resumes flights to Stockholm from 1 Augus ..

21 minutes ago

PML-N, PPP agree to hold All Parties Conference af ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.