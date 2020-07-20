SCC launches study on Consultative Council election turnout

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2020) The Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC, launched a study entitled "The reasons for the low turnout in the SCC elections" to ensure more political participation in the Council elections in the coming years.

The SCC will work in cooperation with the Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development, DSCD, in distributing the questionnaire to a wide segment of citizens in various cities and regions of the Emirate of Sharjah to include the nine electoral centres.

Ali Mehad Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the SCC, said that the Council is pleased to present this scientific questionnaire, which aims to identify the opinions of citizens in the electoral process in the Emirate of Sharjah and to identify the challenges and observations they faced and the solutions.

Al Suwaidi pointed out that this study is the commitment the Council took upon itself after the speech of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, when he inaugurated the tenth legislative term after the elections where he looked forward to the active participation of citizens in the upcoming elections.

Al Suwaidi explained that the study was prepared by Dr. Humaid Al Suwaiji Al Zaabi, member of the Consultative Council and Chairman of the education, Youth, Culture and Information Affairs Committee of the Council, as it is one of the specialists in the field of parliamentary studies to undertake its preparation in that comprehensive picture.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development, DSCD, expressed the department's readiness to cooperate with the advisory council and all government institutions in this endeavour.

He pointed out that the Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development has reviewed the methodology of the study and an electronic link to the form will be sent via their mobile phone so that they can fill it from Monday, 20th July to 27th July, 2020.

Dr. Al Zaabi indicated that the study is meant to identify the reason for the weak participation in the elections and presenting the recommendations for the decision-makers to activate and increase participation in the elections of the Council in the future.

The topics of the questions were divided into two main titles: the first is to participate in the SCC elections in Sharjah, wherein nine questions are included. The second title has the reasons for the weak participation in the elections in Sharjah through four tracks.