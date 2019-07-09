UrduPoint.com
SCC Media Committee Discusses Election Process

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 07:30 PM

SCC media committee discusses election process

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2019) The media committee for the forthcoming elections of the Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC, has discussed arrangements and preparations to ensure optimum media coverage of the electoral process.

The committee meeting was held at the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, SGMB, headquarters and attended by all members and media managers of various municipalities in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Mohamed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority and Member of the Supreme Committee of the Sharjah Consultative Council Elections, chaired the meeting, which was attended by Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, Hessa Al Hammadi, Manager of Government Communication Department, SGMB, Fatima Yousef Sandal and Faisal Ali Al Hammadi of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, islam Al Shiwi from the General Secretariat of the Sharjah Advisory Council, and Faisal Abdul Hadi from Sharjah Media City.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammed Khalaf stressed the committee’s keenness to work with the media managers in the municipalities of the Emirate of Sharjah and to continue coordination and cooperation with the media to ensure successful best possible media coverage of the polls in view of the critical importance of the electoral process according to the vision and directives of H.

H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Khalaf discussed the vision of the media committee and its role in highlighting the significance of the elections for the citizens of Sharjah, in addition to its contribution in increasing awareness of the importance of the electoral processes that will soon be witnessed in Sharjah and the need to take part in it to be part of the Emirate’s progress and decision-making process.

The meeting discussed the key stages of the process and preparations for them in order to provide optimal media coverage of the electoral process across various media outlets as the election process approaches.

During the meeting, the various functions and responsibilities of media managers in the Department of Municipalities and Agriculture Affairs, Municipalities of Sharjah City, Khorfakkan, Kalba, Dibba Al-Hasn, Dhaid, Maliha, Madam, Batayah and Hamriyah were discussed and formally assigned.

