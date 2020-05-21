SCC publishes documentary highlighting role of the stimulus package in business sustainability

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2020) SHARJAH, 20th May 2020 (WAM) - Under the title "What do you know about the economic stimulus package", the Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC, has published yesterday on its social media platforms a documentary film showing the importance of those incentives and its role in reinforcing projects and business sustainability and enhancing the private sector journey amid the global developments due to spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) and its impact on the economic activities in the Emirate of Sharjah.

This comes as part of the media campaign launched by the SCC, represented by its Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee, under the theme "We’ll get through this" and it aims to highlight the stimulus package adopted by Sharjah's government to support the public and private entities, business sectors, and individuals.

The documentary shed light on the 47-point stimulus package and its positive impact on the startups and business sectors, as well as its role in facilitating the work of government authorities, institutions, and departments to encourage all society segments to persist and to overcome the current challenges.

The film also conveys a message of assurance to the investors and the business community that their businesses will remain stable, in addition to encouraging the current investments to achieve their sought-after goals without any disruption.

Among the objectives of the documentary is to highlight the role of the stimulus package in creating a development climate and boosting the confidence of the business community and local and international companies in the stable economic environment of Sharjah, where the economic incentives have formed a future strategy aimed at making a paradigm shift in the economic and development performance, whether in the long or short term. This would help Sharjah to be ready for the post-COVID-19 economy and to move forward with its developmental renaissance in all sectors.

The "We’ll get through this" campaign is witnessing a considerable interaction by the heads and representatives of government authorities and departments in the Emirate of Sharjah, as well as media outlets, radio stations, and social media platforms, where the SCC posted a video highlighting the campaign objectives and messages, in addition to daily posts that underline the resolve and determination to continue the journey of building and sustainable development, regardless of the challenges.