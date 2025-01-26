SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised in food, supply chains, logistics services

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2025) The Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) has recommended that the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority intensify its efforts to bolster the national economy and foster an investment-friendly environment. The recommendation emphasises aligning the authority's operations with the highest international standards.

The Council also recommended establishing a free zone and developing it with a specialised infrastructure in the fields of food, supply chains and logistics services, to support the emirate and the country’s orientations in enhancing food security.

The Council pointed out that the Authority operates according to a business system prioritising environmental sustainability and development. This system ensures compliance with stringent environmental standards aimed at preserving natural resources.

This was discussed during the Council's session, held on Thursday and chaired by Halima Humaid Al Owais, Vice Chairman of the Council.

The session highlighted the importance of collaboration with universities and academies to equip students with the skills needed for roles within the Authority's various specialisations, focusing on empowering national professionals.

During the session, Council members underscored the need to restructure the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority to enhance its integrated national investment system. They highlighted the importance of aligning the Authority’s framework with developmental goals and strengthening Sharjah's position as a strategic investment hub in international economic forums.