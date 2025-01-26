- Home
- Middle East
- SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised in food, supply chains, logistics services
SCC Recommends Establishming Free Zone Specialised In Food, Supply Chains, Logistics Services
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2025 | 01:30 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2025) The Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) has recommended that the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority intensify its efforts to bolster the national economy and foster an investment-friendly environment. The recommendation emphasises aligning the authority's operations with the highest international standards.
The Council also recommended establishing a free zone and developing it with a specialised infrastructure in the fields of food, supply chains and logistics services, to support the emirate and the country’s orientations in enhancing food security.
The Council pointed out that the Authority operates according to a business system prioritising environmental sustainability and development. This system ensures compliance with stringent environmental standards aimed at preserving natural resources.
This was discussed during the Council's session, held on Thursday and chaired by Halima Humaid Al Owais, Vice Chairman of the Council.
The session highlighted the importance of collaboration with universities and academies to equip students with the skills needed for roles within the Authority's various specialisations, focusing on empowering national professionals.
During the session, Council members underscored the need to restructure the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority to enhance its integrated national investment system. They highlighted the importance of aligning the Authority’s framework with developmental goals and strengthening Sharjah's position as a strategic investment hub in international economic forums.
Recent Stories
SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised in food, supply chains, logis ..
UAE President, VPs congratulate Australia's Governor-General on National Day
UAE President, VPs congratulate Indian President on Republic Day
RAKEZ achieves record growth in 2024, welcoming over 13,000 new companies
Rebels kill 13 foreign peacekeepers in DR Congo
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE launches sewage network maintenance project i ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2025
Premier League: City 3-1 Chelsea
ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributions to real estate sector
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends ‘Road to Champions in Dubai’ tournament
Abu Dhabi International Tennis Complex: Architectural icon & global window for s ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised in food, supply chains, logistics services2 minutes ago
-
UAE President, VPs congratulate Australia's Governor-General on National Day17 minutes ago
-
UAE President, VPs congratulate Indian President on Republic Day32 minutes ago
-
RAKEZ achieves record growth in 2024, welcoming over 13,000 new companies1 hour ago
-
Four militants killed in Khyber district in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Rebels kill 13 foreign peacekeepers in DR Congo3 hours ago
-
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE launches sewage network maintenance project in Khan Yunis3 hours ago
-
Premier League: City 3-1 Chelsea12 hours ago
-
ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributions to real estate sector13 hours ago
-
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends ‘Road to Champions in Dubai’ tournament13 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi International Tennis Complex: Architectural icon & global window for sporting events13 hours ago
-
Department of Health to showcase Abu Dhabi’s transformative vision for healthcare at Arab Health 2 ..15 hours ago