SCC Reviews Progress Of Electoral Registration Polls

Thu 26th September 2019 | 07:45 PM

SCC reviews progress of electoral registration polls

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2019) Dr. Mansour Bin Nassar, Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Sharjah Consultative Council elections, visited the Sharjah City Municipality on Thursday to examine the progress of the registration phase of the members of the electoral bodies.

He lauded the efforts of the various Sharjah municipalities in facilitating the registration by devoting their staff and facilities for receiving citizens and helping them participate in the electoral process, thus reflecting their awareness over the importance of national participation in decision making and choosing their representatives at the Sharjah Consultative Council.

Dr. Bin Nassar emphasised that this is in line with the vision and guidance of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

"The historic phase witnessed by the emirate of Sharjah is an extension of the great support given by the Ruler of Sharjah to the Consultative Council of the emirate. The work done by the council has resulted in the development of, and service to, the society and the provision of a decent living for the citizenry," said Dr. Bin Nassar.

He called on the citizens of Sharjah to continue registering at the municipalities of the emirate specified by the committee for each area, comprising Sharjah City, Al Dhaid, Khorfakkan, Kalba, Dibba Al Hisn, Al Madam, Al Bataeh, Maliha and Al Hamriya.

The Sharjah Consultative Council was established under Emiri Decree No. 03 of 1999 by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi to support and strengthen government entities in the service of public interest.

