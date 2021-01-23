SCC reviews the work developments of SRTA

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2021) Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) was briefed on the developments of the service projects implemented by the Emirate of Sharjah in its various cities and regions, and during its discussion it called for the development of the road network to continue paving internal roads for neighborhoods and regions and to develop the public transport services system by introducing modern transport services.

This came during the Sharjah Consultative Council holding its ninth session on Thursday morning, as part of its work for the second ordinary session of the tenth legislative session.

The session was chaired by Ali Mehd Al Suwaidi, Chairman of SCC, at the council headquarters in Sharjah, after taking all precautions, safety measures and social distancing.

The council discussed the policy of the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA), in the presence of Yousef Saleh Al Suwaiji, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council, Chairman of the Authority, and a number of the Authority’s members.

At the beginning of the session, the Secretary-General of the Council, Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan, read the general topic to discuss the SRTA policy, as it is the competent authority to supervise the road and transport sectors in the emirate and to develop short and long-term strategic plans for road projects.

Then Yousef Saleh Al Suwaiji, Chairman of the SRTA, delivered a speech in which he praised the role of the SCC and its keenness to address the authority’s policy and its constant interest in every legislative chapter in all its work, whether in the road or in the transportation sector.

Al Suwaiji then briefed the Council on the authority’s projects through a visual material that shed light on the authority’s projects in various regions of the emirate.