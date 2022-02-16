SCC to hold its session to discuss policy of Sharjah Sports Council

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2022) Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) will be held on Thursday, as part of its work for the third ordinary session of the tenth legislative term, at its headquarters in Sharjah, headed by His Excellency Ali Mahad Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Council.

The agenda, after approving the minutes of the ninth session, includes discussing the policy of the Sharjah sports Council, in the presence of Issa Hilal Al-Hazami, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council.