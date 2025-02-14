SCCF 2025 launches with display of over 400 vintage automobiles

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2025) The Sharjah Classic Cars Festival (SCCF 2025) returned for its highly anticipated second edition on Thursday, bringing together industry experts, classic car enthusiasts and collectors to celebrate automotive heritage.

Held under the theme "Where the Story Begins," the festival runs until 17th February at the Sharjah Old Cars Club (SOCC) headquarters, offering visitors a unique experience that blends history, entertainment, and education.

The five-day event was launched in the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development in Sharjah; Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of the Sharjah Digital Authority; Sheikh Salem bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, and Ali Salem Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah International Airport Authority; and Dr Ali Ahmed Abu Al-Zoud, President of SOCC.

They were joined by automotive enthusiasts and experts from across the region.

The opening ceremony included a tour of festival grounds and the classic cars on display, including two historically significant vehicles: a 1988 two-door Range Rover Classic once owned by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and a 1988 four-door Range Rover belonging to the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. These iconic cars serve as a testament to the rich legacy of the nation’s leadership, adding a profound historical dimension to the exhibition.

This year, the festival features over 400 rare classic cars, some dating back to the early 20th century, highlighting the event’s richness and significance as one of the most specialised gatherings in the region. The festival programme includes expert discussion panels, entertainment activities, interactive competitions, dedicated food and beverage areas, and an exclusive auction for rare classic cars, offering collectors the opportunity to bid on unique models and secure exceptional deals.

As part of the inaugural day, a panel discussion titled "Passion or Business? The Art of Collecting Classic Cars" featured Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, Mohammed Bin Dakhin Al Matroushi, and Salem Bin Salem Al Suwaidi.

The discussion explored key considerations in selecting a classic car, whether as a passion or an investment and highlighted the most sought-after brands among enthusiasts in the region.

The session also examined how a passion for classic cars can evolve into a profitable business, stressing that ownership is not exclusive to people with financial means, as enthusiasm for the sector transcends social barriers. Additionally, experts shared insights on accurate valuation methods and effective investment strategies in the classic car market.

During the session, Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan emphasised that classic car collecting is more than an appreciation of culture or heritage; it reflects personal taste and brings unique enjoyment to owners. He said: “At its core, this field is a hobby, and any commercial activity that emerges from it supports a passion that has gained global recognition through auctions and specialised publications.”

Mohammed bin Dakhin Al Matroushi underscored the importance of joining SOCC and benefiting from its members’ expertise. He noted that modifying classic cars requires skill and creativity, with certain modifications preserving a vehicle’s original value. While acknowledging the commercial potential of the classic car market, he stressed that success requires in-depth knowledge and expertise to achieve profitable returns.

Salem bin Salem Al-Suwaidi highlighted classic cars' nostalgic value and growing global demand. He noted that collectors from the US and Japan are willing to pay high prices to reclaim rare models. Emphasising the need to preserve a car’s authenticity during modifications, he called for expert committees to assess vintage vehicles, especially inherited ones, ensuring their true value is recognised by official bodies like courts and banks.

During the opening ceremony, Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi and Dr. Ali Ahmed Abu Al-Zoud honoured the event's strategic partners and sponsors, including Arabian Gulf Mechanical Centre - BMW, Emirates Auction, Sharjah Islamic Bank, and the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority.