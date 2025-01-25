SCCF Launches Awards For Best, Oldest Vehicles
Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2025 | 07:00 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2025) Sharjah Classic Cars Festival 2025 (SCCF), organised by the Sharjah Classic Cars Club from 13th to 17th February, has announced the launch of festival awards, including "Oldest Participating Car," "Oldest Participating Motorcycle," "Best Classic Car in Original Condition," and the “Public Choice Award.”
The awards aim to encourage classic car owners to showcase the aesthetics of their vehicles, highlight their historical and cultural significance, and raise awareness about the importance of preserving this heritage for future generations.
Commenting on the festival awards, Dr. Mohammed bin Batti Al Hajri, Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Classic Cars Club, stated that the remarkable success of the festival's first edition has made classic car enthusiasts and owners eager for the professional evaluation of participating vehicles across various award categories. Through honouring the winners, the festival seeks to encourage owners and enthusiasts of classic cars to invest more effort in caring for these valuable vehicles, thereby enhancing their material and moral worth.
