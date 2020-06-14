SCCI, ADEX hold joint webinar on financing services, solutions to boost UAE exports

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2020) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI, recently organised a joint webinar with the Abu Dhabi Exports Office, ADEX, of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, themed "Financial Services and Solutions for the Development of the UAE export companies".

The event was part of the bilateral Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, which aims to enhance joint cooperation and efforts to help national companies from among the SCCI members to expand its export operations and access new markets, by utilizing the financing services and guarantees offered by ADEX.

The webinar was attended by Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, SCCI Director-General, and Saeed Al Dhaheri, Acting Director-General of ADEX, and Abdul Aziz Shattaf, SCCI Assistant General Director, Members Services Sector and Director of Sharjah Exports Development Center, and with the participation of a host of UAE companies and factories operating in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The webinar introduced the services and activities of ADEX and how to make use of the financing services and guarantees to develop exports of the UAE companies and help them compete in the global markets, It also highlighted the AED550 million allocated by ADEX in 2020 to help finance the export contracts of companies and how to make use of the financial solutions and services provided by ADEX, as an effective tool that enables companies to expand their businesses and overcome obstacles facing them in providing cash liquidity.

Commending the ADEX’s role in empowering the companies and helping them overcome COVID-19 repercussions towards further business growth and sustainability in the long term, Mohammad Al-Awadi pointed out the webinar is a step forward towards more programmes and initiatives according to the bilateral MoU.

Praising the cooperation between ADEX and SCCI, Al Dhaheri said this webinar is part of the national campaign objectives to help business owners and UAE companies leverage ADEX’s financial solutions and services to develop their exports in the global markets and to expedite the national economic recovery, given the global challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The webinar also showcased the tools ADEX provides to overseas buyers such as the competitive interest rates and the direct payment by ADEX to the UAE exporters to help them avoid the hazards of international commercial transactions, such as late payment and non-payment.

Abdul Aziz Shattaf said, "Since the outbreak of COVID-19 and its implications for the global economy, the Sharjah Exports Development Center has developed a full-fledged strategy for its members which includes programmes, webinars, and workshops, according to the directives of the SCCI. It is also part of the efforts made to find new markets so that they can dig into new areas of commercial and investment cooperation."

[Image Credit: Sharjah24]