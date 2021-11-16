UrduPoint.com

SCCI Aims To Raise Trade Exchange With Colombia

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 10:15 PM

SCCI aims to raise trade exchange with Colombia

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2021) Abdulaziz Mohammed Shattaf, Assistant Director-General of the Communication and Business Sector at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), expressed the SCCI’s keenness to raise trade exchange with Colombia and Central and South American countries by 15 percent.

Abdulaziz Shattaf confirmed that the SCCI organised a business forum between Sharjah and Colombia, represented by the State of Boyaca, to discuss prospects for economic cooperation between the Emirate of Sharjah and Boyaka.

This is being done to increase trade exchange and opportunities for economic partnerships between business communities in a number of sectors.

In addition to promoting meetings between trade delegations that would accelerate the performance of business sectors in various commercial, industrial and service activities.

He added that the companies participating in the forum include several sectors, including agriculture, foodstuffs, vegetables and building materials.

He maintained that in the first half of 2021, the UAE exported about US$167 million to Colombia, and SCCI aims to raise the trade exchange with Central and South American countries by 15 percent.

Related Topics

Exchange Business Agriculture UAE Sharjah Colombia Chamber Commerce Industry Million

Recent Stories

New Defense Strategy Should Prepare EU for Border ..

New Defense Strategy Should Prepare EU for Border Crises - Borrell

22 minutes ago
 Medvedev edges Zverev in ATP Finals thriller

Medvedev edges Zverev in ATP Finals thriller

22 minutes ago
 QAT to launch week long protest movement against f ..

QAT to launch week long protest movement against feudal/Jirga system in Sindh fr ..

22 minutes ago
 Sweden Voices Support of Brussels' Proposal to Bui ..

Sweden Voices Support of Brussels' Proposal to Build Military Training Base in U ..

22 minutes ago
 DC for sale of agriculture fertilizer at fixed rat ..

DC for sale of agriculture fertilizer at fixed rate

25 minutes ago
 Top banking regulator urges climate rules for lend ..

Top banking regulator urges climate rules for lenders

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.