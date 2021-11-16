SCCI aims to raise trade exchange with Colombia

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2021) Abdulaziz Mohammed Shattaf, Assistant Director-General of the Communication and Business Sector at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), expressed the SCCI’s keenness to raise trade exchange with Colombia and Central and South American countries by 15 percent.

Abdulaziz Shattaf confirmed that the SCCI organised a business forum between Sharjah and Colombia, represented by the State of Boyaca, to discuss prospects for economic cooperation between the Emirate of Sharjah and Boyaka.

This is being done to increase trade exchange and opportunities for economic partnerships between business communities in a number of sectors.

In addition to promoting meetings between trade delegations that would accelerate the performance of business sectors in various commercial, industrial and service activities.

He added that the companies participating in the forum include several sectors, including agriculture, foodstuffs, vegetables and building materials.

He maintained that in the first half of 2021, the UAE exported about US$167 million to Colombia, and SCCI aims to raise the trade exchange with Central and South American countries by 15 percent.