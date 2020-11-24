UrduPoint.com
SCCI Boosts Economic And Investment Relations With China

Tue 24th November 2020 | 03:45 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2020) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade in Shanxi Province, as part of the SCCI’s participation in the Shanxi-Middle East Economy and Trade Cooperation Conference, which was held virtually on Monday with the participation of economic organisations and institutions from the UAE and the region.

The agreement stipulates the establishment of a partnership between the two sides and the strengthening of economic cooperation in various fields that serve the common interests to achieve the development goals of the two sides. According to the MoU, the two sides are also committed to exchanging experiences and knowledge, organising forums, seminars, specialised meetings, and professional training, and exchanging information on best practices in the interests of the business community of both friendly countries.

The MoU was inked by Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI, and Li Aishung, Vice President of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade in Shanxi Province, in the presence of Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, and senior officials from both sides.

"The MoU is a step in the right direction towards prosperous economic partnerships, as part of Sharjah’s keenness to strengthen its diverse relationships at the global level to serve the local business community," said Al Owais, adding the emirate is always looking to provide all necessary facilities that help attract foreign investment and enhance the competitiveness of companies operating in foreign markets.

The SCCI Chairman commended the SCCI’s bilateral relations with Shanxi Province and the mutual visits between the two sides, the last of which was the visit of a high-level business delegation of 18 businessmen, stressing that the agreement marks the outcome of the comprehensive strategic partnership and bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries and new prospects for joint action in various sectors.

Li Aishung expressed happiness at the cooperation with the Sharjah Chamber, underlining the fact that the MoU will help strengthen existing ties and establish a new phase of cooperation and trade exchange with Sharjah which was and still has the same attractiveness to Chinese investments in all domains.

He stressed that the economic and trade relations between China and the UAE are witnessing a remarkable development, especially that China attaches special importance to investment in the emirate of Sharjah.

