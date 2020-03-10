SCCI calls on business community to take part in Etihad Rail project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2020) ‫The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI, recently received a delegation from Etihad Rail to enhance avenues of cooperation and introduce the business community in Sharjah to the strategic Etihad Rail project in view of its importance in supporting the national economy.

The meeting also reviewed the possibility of holding an introductory seminar for government and private sector representatives in Sharjah to get them acquainted with the importance of the project and to motivate the relevant sectors to participate in the implementation stages as per the project plan.

The Etihad Rail delegation included Mohammed Al-Marzouqi, Director of Partner Relations Department, and Khalid Faisal Al Shehhi, Head of Partner Relations Department, and was received by Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of SCCI’s Economic Relations and Marketing; Jamal Bu Zinjal, Head of Media Department, SCCI, and Saif Al Matroushi, Director, Membership Affairs Department, SCCI.

The visiting delegation provided an overview of Etihad Rail’s vision in terms of providing safe and sustainable rail networks and offering train transport services for passengers and goods in the UAE, in accordance with the highest standards of safety and sustainability through innovation and the constant development of technology.

Commending Etihad Rail’s efforts in delivering world-class transport options in line with the UAE’s comprehensive renaissance, Al Jarwan emphasised the importance of the transport sector and its role in supporting the national economy and connecting the UAE's cities and ports.

He highlighted the prominence of the Etihad Rail project, which is one of the most important economic and development projects that will raise the performance of the transport sector in the UAE and the GCC. He expressed the SCCI’s keenness to organise, in coordination with Etihad Rail, a seminar to introduce the business community to the objectives of the project and the opportunities available to participate.

Al-Marzouqi reviewed the project in terms of safety and security, effective linkage and economic growth by connecting the residential, industrial and commercial centres in the country, which would help drive economic growth and sustainable development in the country.

The meeting concluded with the participants emphasising the importance of cooperation in coordination with various Federal and local government entities to ensure the utmost benefit from this national project.