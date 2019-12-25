SCCI Chairman, Indian Consul-General discuss enhancing joint economic relations

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2019) Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI, recently received Vipul, Consul-General of India at the SCCI headquarters in Sharjah, where they discussed joint economic relations.

During the meeting, the two sides also mulled over ways to enhance the role of the industrial and commercial sectors and exchanged views over how to take advantage of the expertise available on both sides to establish joint investment projects.

Meeting participants also shed light on developing and reinforcing the economic ties between the UAE and India in general, and Sharjah in particular, as well as exploring commercial and investment cooperation opportunities between the two countries.

Al Owais said, "The SCCI is very keen on fostering relations between Sharjah and India by enhancing cooperation and communication and carrying out joint investment projects between the business communities from both sides, so as to serve the interests of the two friendly countries towards further growth and prosperity.

"

Commending the solid relationship between India and the UAE, Vipul underlined that this visit is part of the strenuous efforts made to develop bilateral cooperation, in light of the fast-growing economic and commercial business opportunities and the investment inflows between the two countries.

He noted that Sharjah has a lot of investment potential, facilities, and privileges, and urged businessmen from both sides to consolidate trade relations and work on establishing long-term partnerships between the two friendly countries.