SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2021) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) commended the wise approach and vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, which has helped boost the resilience and adaptability of Sharjah's economy, as well as enhanced its stability and growth, through providing a safe, stable, and attractive business environment that boosted Sharjah's position on the global economic map.

This came during the 17th periodic meeting of the board of Directors of the SCCI, which took place at the Chamber’s headquarters and was headed by Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, SCCI Chairman, in the presence of Sheikh Majid bin Faisal Al Qasimi, SCCI's First Deputy Chairman; members of the Board of Directors; Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the Chamber; Maryam Saif Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General of the Support Services Sector; and Abdulaziz Shattaf, Assistant Director-General of the Member Services Sector and Director of the Sharjah Export Development Centre (SEDC).

The meeting also reviewed the semi-annual strategic plan for 2021, which includes a number of objectives, mainly focusing on revitalising and supporting the business sector to enhance its ability to overcome current challenges.

Discussions also focused on a number of future projects the SCCI is intending to launch, in addition to highlighting the Sharjah Summer Promotions, which started on 9th July and is set to continue until 26th August, 2021.

Furthermore, the meeting discussed the latest preparations for the 5th edition of the Al Dhaid Dates Festival, which will take place at the Expo Centre Al Dhaid, from 22nd to 25th July.

Al Owais hailed the tremendous efforts being made by the wise leadership of the Emirate of Sharjah and its forward-looking vision, as well as the distinguished economic climate it provided to support business sectors and strengthen the development process of the emirate.

For his part, Al Awadi lauded the efforts exerted by the Chamber's employees, resulting in a lot of positive indicators during the first half of this year, such as the rise in the number of certificates of origin, which reached 36,332 certificates, an increase of 588 certificates over the same period last year, while the total number of certificates of origin issued by free zones reached 1,156 certificates, an increase of 9 percent over last year.

The SCCI Board of Directors underlined commitment to consolidating the efficiency of the Chamber’s institutional performance and its tireless work to preserve all the gains made during the past period, reaffirming its determination to embrace best international practices that maintain the leadership and position of the private sector in the emirate, as well as enhance the emirate's position as a regional and global business destination.