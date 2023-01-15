UrduPoint.com

SCCI Continues Its Pioneering Role In Boosting Sharjah's Competitiveness

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2023 | 01:30 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2023) Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) continued in the last year its leading role in creating the best investment environment, reinforcing the position of the emirate of Sharjah as a global business hub and bolstering its competitiveness and economic potential by following a strategy based on protecting the interests of businessmen and supporting its members in the private sector.

SCCI also contributed to the growth of the local economy across all sectors, promoting exportation and re-exportation activities of its members, as well as encouraging investment and facilitating its growth in line with the Sharjah government plans based on innovation and sustainability.

The SCCI's exceptional achievements during 2022 were reflected by the growth of its members, recording a 6.2 percent increase over the previous year with 65,027 new and renewed memberships, and about 2 percent increase in the total number of certificates of origin with 72,865 certificates.

Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, SCCI's Director-General, said, "The Chamber's achievements during the past year were not limited to the increase in its members and certificates of origin, which bears important implications for the Chamber's role in enhancing the investment attractiveness of the emirate of Sharjah, rather, we can say that we made achievements across all our departments.

“We also succeeded in achieving our strategic objectives represented primarily by sponsoring the interests of the business community, in addition to satisfying the directives of the UAE government, especially with regard to directly responding to the requirements of the economic strategic partnership agreements that have been initiated by the UAE with a selected group of markets of strategic importance regionally and globally, based on the global economic agreements programme announced in September 2021 as part of the Project Of The 50,” he added.

