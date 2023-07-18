Open Menu

SCCI, Costa Rica Discuss Ways To Expand Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 18, 2023 | 11:00 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2023) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has discussed ways to advance bilateral economic relations between the Emirate of Sharjah and the Republic of Costa Rica.

The Chamber also held fruitful discussions to strengthen commercial and industrial cooperation and investment among the private sector organisations, institutions, and events within the framework of the friendly relations binding both nations.

This was discussed during the meeting held at SCCI’s headquarter, between Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, SCCI Chairman; Francisco J. Chacon Hernández, Ambassador of the Republic of Costa Rica to the UAE, and Karina Molina, Trade Commissioner for the middle East at Costa Rica Embassy.

Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, SCCI Director General; Abdulaziz Mohammed Shattaf, Assistant Director General for Communication and Business Sector; and Fatima Khalifa Al-Muqrab, SCCI Director for International Relations, we're also present on the occasion.

In order to encourage Costa Rican business community to increase its investments in Sharjah, SCCI reviewed the incentives, privileges, and various forms of support and assistance offered by the emirate to foreign companies operating in the sectors and fields consistent with Sharjah's economic vision and future directions towards achieving sustainable development.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais welcomed the delegation and praised the friendly ties between the two nations, as well as their strong partnership which spans a variety of economic and trade spheres.

This partnership has created a strong framework for expanding trade and investment opportunities and horizons between the business communities of the UAE and Costa Rica. This is in line with a goal shared by the leadership of the two nations that were recently represented by conducting negotiations and discussions to eventually sign a comprehensive economic partnership agreement, which will usher in a new era of trade and investment cooperation in a variety of fields and support the two nations' sustainable economic growth.

Francisco J. Chacon Hernández expressed his sincere gratitude to the SCCI for its ongoing commitment to enhancing bilateral ties and promoting investment in crucial industries.

He also highlighted the need to continue efforts to enhance cooperation in many areas of shared interest, including the agricultural and food sectors, etc. Chacon urged the SCCI to take part in the business buyer exhibition, which will be held in Costa Rica from 27th to 28th September, 2023, and the education exhibition, which will be held from 25th to 26th September, 2023.

The events will cover topics such as specialised education issues, sustainability, agriculture, and biodiversity.

Chacon also extended an invitation to the Emirati business community to travel to Costa Rica and learn about the investment prospects it offers.

