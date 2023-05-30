UrduPoint.com

SCCI Delegation Continues Trade Mission In India To Promote Further Trade, Investment Deals

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2023 | 07:45 PM

MUMBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th May, 2023) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has continued its trade mission in the Republic of India for the second day in a row, striving to bolster the visibility of local industries and establish new export avenues for Emirati companies in Indian markets.

Organised by the Sharjah Exports Development Centre, the mission seeks to streamline communication between its members and India's key industry players across various sectors, explore lucrative investment opportunities, and highlight Sharjah's diverse industries.

Led by Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the delegation commenced their mission in Mumbai, where they hosted the UAE-India Business Forum.

This was followed by a productive meeting with the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), where Al Owais and Paresh K. Meehta, Regional Chairman of FIEO, explored mechanisms for fostering collaboration to boost bilateral trade.

The meeting, which was attended by SCCI and FIEO members, aimed to facilitate greater interaction between the Emirati and Indian business communities in order to enable companies and manufacturers in various industrial and commercial sectors to deepen their mutual understanding, leading to more rewarding trade deals.

In addition, the two sides discussed strategies to stimulate the private sector's diversification and expansion within sectors of mutual interest, notably fabrics and jewellery.

They also addressed the importance of sharing information and statistics to boost the level of trade exchange between Sharjah and India.

The second day of the mission's trip to Mumbai included significant meetings with the SME Chamber of India. The chamber's delegation emphasised the UAE's commitment to nurturing and supporting the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) sector, which holds a prominent position among the global economies, fostering an entrepreneurial ecosystem, and creating a conducive environment for businesses, especially those based on new ideas, innovation, and emerging technologies.

The delegation also showcased Sharjah Chamber's experience in supporting this crucial and vital sector, highlighting various programs implemented and launched in this respect, with a particular focus on the Small and Medium Enterprises Centre (Tijara 101), launched to actively support young individuals and inspire them to engage in business and economics.

On Wednesday, the mission will move to New Delhi for another business forum, to conduct meetings with officials and leaders from Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and hold other events and meetings between the UAE and Indian business communities to explore additional investment opportunities and build stronger economic partnerships.

