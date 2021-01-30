SCCI discusses developing services for Eastern & Central Regions’ business community

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2021) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI), represented by the Branches Management and the Member Services Department, held a coordination meeting with representatives of Tas’heel Businessmen Services Centres "Tas’heel" in the eastern and central regions.

The audience was aimed at enhancing cooperation, developing the services provided for the private sector, as well as identifying the challenges, and finding sustainable solutions for each.

Held recently in Khor Fakkan, the meeting was attended by Khalil Muhammad Al Mansoori, Director of the SCCI Branch Management, Saif Al Matroushi, Director of Member Services Department, Medhat Munir Ibrahim, Head of the Attestation and Membership Services Department.

Also present were the SCCI’s branch directors, and Mohammed Abdul Rahim Al Naqbi, Director of Injaz Khor Fakkan Businessmen Services Centre, and a number of Tas’heel employees.

Khalil Al Mansoori underlined the keenness of both sides to provide top-notch services for the private sector in the eastern and central regions and to enhance the competitiveness of the business environment, thus reinforcing the SCCI’s pivotal role as an advocate for the interests of Sharjah’s business community.

"Providing services through Tas’heel is one of the Chamber’s initiatives aimed at stimulating investments in the eastern and central regions. This in line with the directives of the wise leadership which always calls for opening new horizons for investors and providing the necessary support for the private sector companies to save their time and effort," added Al Mansoori.

For his part, Medhat Munir made a presentative on the Chamber’s online services for its members, calling for the need to scale up the services provided by the Chamber for Tas’heel centres, as this would help achieve speed and efficiency in various transactions.